Camden County parents encouraged to transport children to school due to bus driver shortage

Bus driver shortages are affecting schools across the country, including in Camden County.

The Camden County Schools said the Camden County Transportation Department is experiencing “an extreme driver shortage due to illness or quarantine.”

According to the school district, buses may be delayed 1.5 to 2 hours before and after school.

In a message posted on its website, the district asks parents to provide their own transportation or carpool to get children to school.

Here is the full text of the message:

“IMPORTANT TRANSPORTATION MESSAGE

“Camden County Transportation Department is experiencing an extreme driver shortage due to illness or quarantine. We strongly encourage families to provide their own transportation or carpool to and from school for the remainder of the week. For a families who are unable to provide their own transportation, please be aware buses may be delayed 1.5 to 2 hours before and after school.

“Please be patient as we work to cover all routes and please use the Here Comes the Bus app. The app is available for download on the Apple and Android stores. Signing up for Here Comes the Bus help you become aware of when buses are approaching your bus stop. The Camden County Schools district code is 29564.

“Our transportation team has been working around the clock to provide transportation for students this year and they are responding to significant staffing challenges which have been felt by many businesses and organizations throughout our community. We acknowledge the serious impact these delays may have on your families, we ask for you to extend patience and grace to our transportation staff and drivers as they work to provide bus service to your children.

“Thank you.”