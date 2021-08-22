Duval County School Board to hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 mitigation measures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board will hold an emergency meeting Monday on COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to a meeting notice posted on the district’s website.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m.

School board policy defines an emergency meeting as one called “without at least 48-hour notice to the public for a particular issue when the Chairperson or Board members determine that an issues is an emergency or urgent public necessity.”

Monday’s meeting will be held after board member Darryl Willie asked for an emergency board meeting, with the objective being to discuss no longer letting students opt out of wearing face masks.

In a letter sent to Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and board chair Elizabeth Andersen, Willie said it is time to discuss safety measures in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

“To date, we have a quarter of the cases (in 2 weeks) that we had the entire 2020-21 school year,” Willie wrote in the letter.

He continued in the letter: “Our students and employees are becoming sick with a life-threatening virus, and an emergency meeting is needed to discuss this data and alter or change any policy that could help mitigate these cases.”

The school district has strongly recommended its students wear face coverings, but parents and guardians were given the option of opting their children out of the recommendation.

Elsewhere in Florida, the Leon County superintendent announced Sunday that masks will be required for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, becoming the seventh district to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on such COVID-19 mandates, The Associated Press reported. The other districts that have imposed strict mask mandates are in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Alachua and Sarasota counties.