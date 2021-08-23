Jacksonville residents accused of defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville residents are accused of defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program and then trying to cover their tracks afterward.

Dwan Ashong and El Hadj Sall, both of Jacksonville, are among 21 people named in an 82-page federal indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, all felony offenses.

According to the indictment, filed July 13 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s Northern District, the pair conspired with others to falsify financial documents including payroll information, tax papers and a loan application to obtain a $823,585 loan for Bellevie Corp, a corporation owned by Sall.

The indictment states the pair were also involved in a series of financial transactions intended to make it difficult to track the money, including the purchase of a luxury sports-utility vehicle.

The transactions included a Sept. 1, 2020, transfer of $535,000 from a Bellevie bank account to a separate account held by Rapid Pay Card, and a Sept. 21, 2020, transfer of $200,000 from the Bellevie account to a bank account held by DA Gilpen Enterprises, Ashong’s company. In addition, $143,000 was transferred from a DA Gilpen Enterprises account to a third account for the purchase of a 2019 Range Rover.

Ad

Ashong is also accused of playing a role in efforts to conceal the destination of PPP funds awarded to at least four other companies named in the indictment.

The indictment states $195,000 was transferred in June 2020 from an account held by a South Carolina company to Richland Property Investors Group, a company owned by Ashong. Richland also received a $134,873 transfer from one Michigan company and $175,800 from a second Michigan company, both PPP loan recipients, in July 2020. DA Gilpen Enterprises, another Ashong company, also received a $47,400 wire transfer from a Georgia company and PPP recipient in June 2020.

If convicted, the defendants will be required to forfeit funding and property obtained as a result of the PPP loan program, in addition to any sentence imposed by the court.