JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was showing his wife a recently-purchased gun, and it discharged, hitting her lower body, on Monday in Murray Hill, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Both told police the weapon accidentally discharged, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after the incident on Rayford Street.

According to police, her husband is cooperating.