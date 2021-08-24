St. Johns County to mandate masks for school employees for 30 days

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – There will be a new mask mandate in the St. Johns County School District, but only for school employees.

Superintendent Tim Forson in a school board meeting Tuesday morning said he will mandate masks for all school employees for 30 days starting Wednesday.

“Some of our parents have said this, and we’ve seen this in our communication is, it’s hard for me to convince my child to wear a mask if the adults are not,” Forson said.

Parents also spoke out during the meeting and said they want the school board to reconsider its current optional mask policy for students.

Most said they want St. Johns County to hold an emergency meeting with health professionals and follow last night’s decision by Duval County Public Schools to mandate masks with a medical opt out.

But the school board did not show an appetite for an emergency meeting on student mask policy, at least right now.

“I understand those folks that want to call an emergency meeting. It’s my belief that at this time we should just closely monitor numbers,” school board chairman Patrick Canan said.

Canan added he believes defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates, as 8 large school districts in the state have already done, is unlawful. That’s a question before the courts right now.

There were also parents who backed the current optional mask policy for students, saying it should be a choice for parents.

The board said it will continue to monitor the case numbers in the county and make changes in the future if necessary.