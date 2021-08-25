Council approves plan to build $120M Jaguars football performance center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a partnership with the Jaguars to build the team’s $120 million football performance center.

The bill authorizes the city to borrow $60 million to help finance the team’s proposed facility and to amend the Jaguars’ stadium lease with the city. According to the agreement, the Jaguars would pay for the remaining $60 million.

“This is really a huge step and I’m not sure everyone appreciates just how significant this is,” said Mark Lamping, Jaguars president. “Journeys start with a single step, but when you look back on it, the first step is the most important, and this is a key first step for the stadium of the future and the future of the Jaguars here in Northeast Florida.”

Lamping said they could begin discussions on putting together a construction team as soon as Wednesday. He called it a “fast track project” and hopes to have the facility done by the 2023 season.

As reported by the Jacksonville Daily Record, the facility will be northwest of TIAA Bank Field. The center’s design needs final approval from the Downtown Development Review Board before breaking ground.

On Twitter, Mayor Lenny Curry said the move paves the way forward for the Jaguars and Coach Urban Meyer in the years ahead:

“The @CityofJax approved a $120 million dollar sports and football performance center tonight. This paves the way for @Jaguars @CoachUrbanMeyer excellence in the years ahead. This is about commitment to excellence on the field and our city.”

Meyer tweeted his thanks to the city for partnering with the Jaguars on the project:

“Thanks to @CityofJax for partnering with the @Jaguars on a new Sports Performance Facility right here in downtown Jacksonville. We appreciate the investment in our athletes, our fans and the future of downtown Jacksonville. Congrats to the @1stdowntownjax team!”