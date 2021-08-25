Tractor-trailers crash on I-95 near Dunn Avenue, triggering severe interstate delays

Photo shows crews on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash that occurred after midnight Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol are working to clear the scene of a crash with two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened a half-hour after midnight on Wednesday. The initial FHP crash report shows that the driver of a tractor-trailer carrying 9 vehicles lost control of the semi while traveling southbound on Interstate 95 at State Road 104.

The semi veered into the left travel lane, hitting a median guardrail fence. As it began overturning, a vehicle on the trailer became untethered, entered the northbound lanes, and hit a different, oncoming tractor-trailer head-on.

Six more of the vehicles were also untethered and ended in the center median lanes. The crash also caused a major fuel spill in which hazmat teams were called to clean up. The hazmat team contained the fuel spill and left before 2 a.m.

Almost 7 hours later, investigators and tow trucks are still on the scene, working to document exactly what happened and clear the wreckage.

Ad

All lanes of the interstate are blocked on the southbound side and drivers are being diverted off the exit. Avoid this area. Expect delays if you can’t avoid it.

Each truck was carrying a driver and passenger. One woman in the southbound-traveling tractor-trailer had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash report shows everyone was wearing their seatbelts.