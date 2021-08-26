Man robs bank in Normandy area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man robbed a bank in the Normandy area on Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

About 10:50 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s entered the Synovus Bank on Lane Avenue South, just north of Normandy Boulevard, and walked up to a teller. Police said that the teller asked him to remove his mask, and he refused and slid a note demanding money.

According to police, the teller complied with the demands on the note, and the man took off in a silver or gray small SUV that could have been a Nissan Rogue.

Police said the man never showed a weapon or indicated he had a weapon. Police described him as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a red shirt with a design on the front, a black beanie-style cap, blue jeans, and a blue, camouflage-design mask.

There were three employees in the business, and no one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

According to News4Jax records, this was the sixth bank robbery this year, along with one attempted robbery. Arrests have been made in four of them.