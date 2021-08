Callahan Funeral Home director Ellis McAninich moves a casket for display to a room in the home Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Callahan, Fla. McAninich has overseen funerals for five people who died from the virus since July he himself has recovered from a bout with the virus and now plans to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Funeral homes in Florida are close to capacity as more people die from COVID-19.

The situation is so dire that many cemeteries are unable to accommodate any more services with so many funerals back to back every day.

We want to know: Have you had trouble planning funeral services for your loved one because of COVID-19? Jim Piggott would like to reach out to you. Let us know below.