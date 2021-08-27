Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed in hit-and-run on MLK Parkway near Myrtle Avenue

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Tags: Traffic, Jacksonville
Pedestrian killed on MLK Parkway
Pedestrian killed on MLK Parkway (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and left for dead Friday morning on MLK Parkway near Myrtle Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was found along the roadway about 8 a.m., and troopers believe he was struck sometime between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

FHP said debris was found at the scene that indicates they are looking for a 2015 to 2021 white Ford Challenger. It will be missing its right mirror mount, have right front windshield damage and right front headlight damage, troopers said.

