Newly unearthed footage offers glimpse into Ax Handle Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sixty-one years later, newly unearthed footage offers a rare and chilling glimpse at the violence that consumed downtown Jacksonville on the day known as Ax Handle Saturday.

On Aug. 27, 1960, a violent mob of hundreds of white men armed with ax handles, bats and other weapons flooded the streets downtown, chasing and beating Black people — some of them children — caught in their path. The attack sent bloodied and frightened victims scrambling in search of safe refuge. While it occurred six decades ago, Jacksonville has only in recent years begun to reckon with this dark chapter of its history.

The newly released footage, obtained from CBS archives, was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday by the Jacksonville Historical Society. The graphic 44-second clip shows a white mob marching down the street, throwing Black residents to the ground and pummeling them. At one point, a crowd corners one victim and gangs up on him with a flurry of weapons and fists.

[Disclaimer: The footage contained in the embedded clip below contains graphic violence]

According to historians and published reports, the Ax Handle Saturday attack followed a series of sit-in demonstrations by a local youth chapter of the NAACP who protested segregated lunch counters at local businesses. But while the group might have been the mob’s initial target, an untold number of other people quickly fell victim to the violence.

The events of that day received little news coverage at the time. No local media except for the Florida Star, a local Black newspaper, covered the violence. LIFE Magazine and the Pittsburg Courier, an out-of-state newspaper, picked up the story. Then-Mayor Haydon Burns even flat- out denied any violence had taken place, despite evidence to the contrary published by LIFE weeks later.

