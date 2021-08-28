Alleged Tampa gang member arrested in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested what it calls a gang member from Tampa after a threat to a local family.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was a dispute between the gang and the victim’s son. Detectives learned that one or more people were on their way from Tampa and began tracking the suspect.

Once Jean Clyff-Candy entered Putnam County multiple Deputies tried to make a traffic stop. A chase then began on County Road 310 and County Road 315 with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The chase ended when Clyff-Candy’s car crashed and rolled over on County Road 315 near the Marion County line.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Georgia and multiple firearms, including a rifle, were located in the car.

Clyff-Candy, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, written threat to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional suspects are involved and additional charges are expected.