Florida Theatre holds packed concert with no mask or vaccine requirements

Country superstar Gary Allen performed in front of about 1,500 people Friday night at the Florida Theatre.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Theatre welcomed about 1,500 people on Friday night to a Gary Allen concert.

The theatre’s president said he isn’t asking guests for proof of vaccination or negative tests.

This is different than other big-name acts like The Jonas Brothers and Counting Crows who are coming to Daily’s Place within the next few months and are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Masks were also encouraged but not required for the show.

That didn’t discourage fans of Allen.

“We’ve always loved Gary Allen. It was something fun to do,” said concertgoer Tiffany Warren.

“He’s a great performer puts on a great show,” said Jim Lobinski.

Fans of musician Gary Allan attend a show at the Florida Theatre. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The president of the Florida Theatre, which can hold 1,900 guests, said he’s been going along with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orders that events can’t require vaccine passports in Florida.

“Here in Florida we are prohibited from asking for proof of vaccination and we interpret the law also means we are prohibited from asking for negative tests,” Saisselin said.

People attending the concert expressed different feelings on vaccine passports.

“I wouldn’t have a problem showing if I got vaccinated or not,” Warren said.

“I like the fact that we don’t have to do that here,” Lobinski said.

Saisselin said he understands if people don’t feel comfortable coming to a show as COVID-19 cases rise in the area.

“Even if you bought a ticket and change your mind right up till showtime we’re happy to give you a refund because we know these are tough times,” he said.