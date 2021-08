(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – FLDE issued an AMBER Alert for two children in Broward County.

5-year-old Zaynah Obidy and 6-year-old Zain Obidy were last seen on Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

Police believe they may be with Max Carias-Carillo, traveling in a 2011, Black BMW 535 Series, with Florida license plate number PJH1B.

Florida Law Enforcement is asking people to not approach Caria-Carillo if spotted. Instead, call police immediately.