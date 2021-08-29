Carnival at mall shut down by big crowds, nearby gun violence

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The carnival at the Orange Park Mall in Clay County came to an abrupt end Saturday night.

Sheriff’s officials say anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 people came out for the big event, but that was just too many. The carnival had to be shut down due to overcrowding, and juveniles getting into “altercations.”

Around that time, CCSO got reports of shots fired near where the fair was being held. Deputies also responded to calls of shots fired earlier in the evening, as well. Authorities say they do not believe the incidents were related to the carnival. No injuries have been reported, and at least one person is in custody.

One Sheriff’s official says while the carnival was set to continue next weekend, he believes that will not be happening now. News4Jax has not yet confirmed whether that’s accurate.