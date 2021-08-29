Pedestrian hit by police cruiser in Moncrief, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was taken to a hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol car hit her early Sunday morning in Moncrief, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, a group of officers was on their way to respond to a call, and as one marked patrol car traveled north on West 45th Street, the driver slowed down to avoid the water on the roadway and then saw a 60-year-old woman standing in the middle of the street in front of the car.

“The patrol car was unable to stop and collided with the woman,” JSO said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, there was “a witness who stayed at the scene and stated they almost hit the woman just prior to the accident.”

According to the witness, they almost hit her with their car moments before the patrol car did.

The investigation continues.