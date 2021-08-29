St. Augustine High School resource deputy who died after battling COVID-19 laid to rest

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The law enforcement colleagues of a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined in a procession following his memorial service Saturday afternoon as they honored the life and service of Deputy Jody Hull.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said how Hull died last week, but multiple sources told News4Jax Hull’s death was from complications related to his recent battle with COVID-19.

Hull, a four-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, had most recently served as the Youth Resource Deputy at St. Augustine High School, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post last week announcing his passing.

On Saturday, there was a visitation for Hull followed by a memorial service at Calvary Church in St. Augustine.

Motorcycle officers, marked patrol vehicles and other cars joined in a procession down State Road 16 from the church to Craig Memorial Park for Hull’s burial.

A procession honored St. Johns County Deputy Jody Hull on Saturday. (WJXT)

“Deputy Hull positively impacted the lives of so many St. Augustine High School students as a Youth Resource Deputy. He was passionately dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” Sheriff Robert Hardwick said in a statement last week. “Deputy Hull was a valued member of our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office family and will be greatly missed.”

Before joining the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Hull worked at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach also posted about Hull’s passing last Saturday, saying his department’s hearts were breaking “with our brothers and sisters in St. Johns County.”

He said Hull had been a mentor to several deputies during his time in Putnam County.

“Jody left an indelible impression on everyone and will be sorely missed by his PCSO family. Please pray that his family, friends and members of the community he touched will find comfort and healing in the days to come as they deal with this unimaginable loss,” DeLoach said.