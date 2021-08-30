West Nile Virus detected in mosquito sample, Glynn County Health Department says

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A mosquito sample collected from downtown Brunswick tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a news release Monday from the Glynn County Health Department.

“Once WNV (West Nile Virus) is detected in mosquitoes it is an indication that the virus is actively circulating in local mosquito populations, regardless of the specific location of positive mosquito pools,” the news release reads.

The Health Department said it’s the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample in Glynn County this year. It said there has been only one confirmed human case of the virus in 2021 in Georgia.

The Health Department said most people who are infected with the virus will not feel sick and that 20% of people who are infected will have mild symptoms like a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

At times, the Health Department said, the virus can be serious and one out of 150 people infected will have a severe or sometimes fatal illness.

The Health Department said people are encouraged to follow the “5 Ds” of mosquito bite prevention:

· Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

· Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

· DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

· Drain – Empty any outdoor containers holding standing water because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

· Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.