Eastside barbershop selected by White House initiative to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Man Cave Barbershop on the city’s Eastside was selected by the White House “Shots at the Shop” vaccine initiative to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity Dr. Cameron Webb was in Jacksonville on Tuesday to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Man Cave Barbershop on the city’s Eastside was selected by the White House “Shots at the Shop” vaccine initiative to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Pfizer shots are being provided by the Florida Department of Health at no cost to people age 12 and older.

The Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Black Nurses Association is administering the vaccinations.

Florida Blue is supporting the event with giveaways and insurance agents to answer health care questions.

Dana Miller, with the barbershop, signed up for the initiative to help save lives, but he said it is also personal for him.

“This delta variant is dangerous, and it’s killing a lot of people, and my heart goes out to those people that are losing their lives,” Miller said. “My wife is a Type 1 diabetic, and she’s been vaccinated since April, but she caught COVID about three weeks ago, and by the grace of God, she’s still here because of the vaccine. I strongly believe it was the vaccine that helped save her life.”

Ad

The barbershop also has food trucks and entertainment as part of the event.