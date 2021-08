PALATKA, Fla. – The Putnam County Fire Department is battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning at the Georgia-Pacific plant just north of Palatka.

It was not known if there were any injuries.

The plant, on County Road 216, makes paper towels and toilet paper. According to information from 2018, the plant employs 900 people.

Little information about the fire is available but News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene.