Teaching your kids how to get away from a ‘bad guy’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The idea of a child being kidnapped is terrifying. It’s why Brandon Centeno, with Roderick’s Family Martial Arts, enjoys teaching his students self-defense. It does not focus on hitting, as much as it trains young kids to avoid becoming a target.

“Predators prey on what they perceive to be weak, so that’s why we teach them. The first thing is confidence,” said Centeno.

He stresses the importance of walking with your head up, shoulders back and making eye contact with the people around you. This confidence, he said, signals you are not weak or afraid. Perhaps it will deter someone from targeting you.

Something else, don’t be afraid to use your voice, he said. Centeno teaches his students to yell at anyone who grabs them or approaches them in a threatening way.

“Hey stop, leave me alone,” he shouted during his demonstration with students.

Centeno then shows his students how to get away if someone grabs them and won’t let go. He focuses on five soft spots, teaching the kids where to hit their attacker so they can free themselves and run for safety.

