Ed White High joins growing list of Duval schools switching to remote learning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ed White High School on Wednesday became the latest Duval County public school to shift to online learning due to cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the district.

Students have been told not to come to school on Thursday and instead log on to their fifth period class through Microsoft Teams. Duval County Public Schools said this is “because of the A-B schedule.”

Ed White will remain in online instruction through Sept. 8 and plans to return to normal instruction Sept. 9. All extracurricular activities, athletics and art events at the school are suspended until Sept. 9.

Should a student not have their laptop or other school technology needed to log on from home, parents are asked to contact the school Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the district’s COVID dashboard showed 43 cases at the school, including 41 students and two staff members.