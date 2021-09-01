Woman hit and killed while crossing street in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her 20s died after she walked in front of a car in Riverside just before midnight on Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO Lt. Rich Bouye said the crash happened when a 32-year-old man driving a sedan was traveling east on Forest Street approaching the intersection with Park Street when he glanced down.

When he looked up, he said the woman was standing directly in front of his vehicle and he wasn’t able to stop or swerve. The driver said she had her “face buried in her cellphone.”

The driver called for help after the crash. The woman was taken to the hospital, but sadly, she didn’t survive her injuries.

Lt. Bouye said the woman appearing to be crossing the street, but was not using a marked crosswalk. Police also state the woman was in the middle of a lane at the time of the crash. However, Bouye also stated she was hit at the front passenger side bumper.

Her cellphone was recovered at the scene. Police did not bring charges against the driver immediately, but said the investigation in ongoing

The woman’s death is the 153rd traffic-related fatality this year.