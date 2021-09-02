AAA: Labor Day weekend traveling unpredictable

Labor Day is a difficult holiday to track and know whether people will stay home or travel.

“The pandemic remains an issue and that can certainly impact people’s decisions to travel,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Jenkins says some parents are also trying to stay close so they can get their kids back to school on time.

The CDC recommends that unvaccinated people do not travel this Labor Day.

But some travel groups say it will still be a busy long weekend.

People will still travel, despite CDC recommendations.

AAA is encouraging people to just do it safely.

“AAA has long advocated that the decision to travel is a personal decision that has to be made by each individual,” Jenkins said.

Some travelers are beating the crowds at Jacksonville International Airport, like Kenneth Lewis. He is heading home to Pensacola a few days early.

“I think it’s better for me to get to my destination before the crowds and people start getting frustrated if things go wrong,” he said.”

St. Augustine resident Christine Binninger just beat lung cancer.

She is celebrating by heading up to New York for a wedding and a mini family reunion.

She is also making stops in Maine and Boston.

“I’m feeling good,” Binninger said. “Now is the time for us to get healthy and get going.

AAA says drivers should not expect gas prices to look much different than they are now.

In Florida, the average is a little more than $3 doll a gallon.

It has been that way for several months now. But AAA does not think that will stop people from hitting the roads.