Animals at Jacksonville Zoo to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccine was especially made for animals and donated by Zoetis

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Credit: John Reed & Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (Credit: John Reed & Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some animals at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be getting their COVID-19 vaccinations soon.

The zoo will be receiving vaccines this fall through Zoetis, a veterinary drug company authorized by the U.S. Agriculture Department, Morgan Purvis, corporate giving officer at the Jacksonville Zoo, told News4Jax.

Although the zoo doesn’t have an exact date, it plans to vaccinate animals that are susceptible to COVID-19. That includes big cats and primates.

We are working to learn if The Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary also plans on vaccinating its cats. We are waiting to hear back.

Other zoos across the U.S., such as the San Antonio Zoo, Detroit Zoo and Oakland Zoo, have begun vaccinating large animals. Animals include bears, baboons, tigers, wolves and more.

