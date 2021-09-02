Faces of Aiden Fucci: A look at the teen murder suspect’s emotions since his arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four different videos obtained by News4Jax show 14-year-old Aiden Fucci’s range of emotions since his arrest in connection to Tristyn Bailey’s murder.

Snapchat videos show Fucci and someone else in the back of a patrol car.

Aiden Fucci in back of a police car.

“What’s up guys? Tristyn if you f***** walk out the damn...” Fucci is heard muttering.

The videos were taken during the search for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, hours before she was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day.

Fucci also snapped a photo with the caption, “Hey guys, Inbody seen Tristyn lately?”

Aiden Fucci Snapchat photo

“It was very shocking,” said Lori Osachy, a licensed clinical social worker. “It was not matching the situation for sure, but sometimes that can be a sign of mental illness when someone doesn’t react in a normal way or the opposite way we would expect.”

Two days later, Fucci appeared in court. The first appearance video shows a quieter version of Fucci, as he learns he is charged in connection to Bailey’s murder.

Fucci runs his hands through his hair, blinks his eyes, and appears to hold back tears.

Aiden Fucci court hearing Zoom call.

“It could have hit him and he’s almost realizing the gravity of the situation,” Osachy said. “They could be tears for himself that he is in trouble, it could be putting on an act. It’s really hard to know until he is evaluated.”

On May 28, he appears emotionless in court as he was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. He only says “yes sir” to the judge.

Aiden Fucci court hearing.

Wednesday’s court video, showed what was arguably the most interesting version of Fucci. He appears confused as he mumbles about demons.

“What’s going on? (Inaudible) Demons. (Inaudible) Demons take my soul. You demons take my soul away. I know you demons killed my soul. What’s going on? Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad,” Fucci says.

Confused Aiden Fucci mutters about demons before hearing

Fucci’s demeanor, appeared to be completely different from the day he was in the patrol car.

Osachy said it’s unclear if Fucci is being authentic.

“I can’t really comment on that. I don’t know him. I haven’t evaluated him. All I can say is it’s possible. For a child to fake like that would be a pretty tall order,” said Osachy.

At this time, the defense has not formally filed a motion for a competency evaluation for Fucci.

His Wednesday pretrial hearing was rescheduled to Oct. 28.