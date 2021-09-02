Jacksonville Beach to host Super Girl Surf Pro contest & festival

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Surfer Nikki Van Dijk competes in the 12th Annual Super Girl Surf Pro at Oceanside Pier on July 27, 2019 in Oceanside, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Surf’s up! Or it will be come November.

That’s when Jacksonville Beach will be hosting the Super Girl Surf Pro at the pier -- a contest that brings together the top women in the sport.

It’s a first for the Jacksonville area and a chance to celebrate women.

Fans will be able to watch competitors like Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore and local Olympian Caroline Marks.

“I’m excited,” Marks said. “It should be super fun to have my family there and my friends. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The pro surfer from Jacksonville’s beaches joined organizers and fans by Zoom on Wednesday.

“Super Girl is an event that I really really want to go to, especially one being from where I’m from so, I’m really excited about that,” Marks said. “I’ll definitely give it my all.”

Marks represented the United States in Tokyo.

“To represent my country was incredible. It was an experience that I’ll never forget, and it was probably the coolest experience of my life,” Marks said. “I’m stoked, and I’m ready to watch these girls try so hard in Jacksonville Beach by our pier.”

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman, the first woman elected to the position, said she’s eager to see the surf contest and festival -- which has been successful in Southern California -- celebrate the surf culture here.

“I think that the surfers here are, they know what we have here, which is a hidden gem, and they probably don’t want us to tell the whole world about it,” Hoffman said. “A few things that I am taking away from this today is I’m going to learn how to include ‘ripping so hard’ into casual conversation, and I’m trying to think of a way that the three women mayors can take part in this. It’s probably too late for us to learn how to surf.”

In addition to world-class surfing, the event will feature a festival at the Sea Walk Pavilion, with live concerts and family-friendly activities.

The contest and festival will run from Friday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 14. For more information, visit www.supergirljax.com.