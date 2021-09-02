Downtown Investment Authority taking another look at plans to redevelop former Florida Times-Union site in Brooklyn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Downtown Investment Authority is taking another look at plans to redevelop the former Florida Times-Union site in Brooklyn on Thursday.

It’s one of several major projects in the works along the riverfront. This plan hinges on the need for a restaurant.

The DIA wants a restaurant like this one right here to be a part of the first phase of redeveloping this area, which is expected to start next year.

The board says it will not move forward without that agreement.

A restaurant overlooking the St Johns River needs to be a part of a big project along the riverfront.

That’s the demand from the Downtown Investment Authority for the redevelopment of the old Florid Times-Union site.

According to our news partners at the Daily Record – the board wants a restaurant like this one to be included in the first phase of the more than $182 million project.

Right now, construction is broken up into two phases:

Ad

There are plans for apartments, shopping and a grocery store. The DIA wants a luxurious restaurant to be a part of that phase instead of the second, that would not start until 2025.

An Atlanta-based developer also plans to restore McCoys Creek and add a public park.

Some things the DIA is recommending for a restaurant include, serving 100 people at one time, rooftop seating is strongly encouraged, and additional outdoor seating along the river.

The developer wants the city to pay half of the estimated $2.2 million for the restaurant.

The DIA is holding a special board meeting this afternoon to talk about adding the restaurant sooner than later.

That meeting is at 3:30 Thursday afternoon.