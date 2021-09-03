Clay County School Board stands strong with decision to not mandate masks

Masks were discussed at a Clay County School Board on Thursday.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – The Clay County School Board is standing strong with its decision to not make masks mandatory in schools.

Right now, they are strongly encouraged — not required — which has many parents outraged.

Those emotions spilled over into the school board meeting Thursday night.

It was a heated two hours inside the meeting as parents, teachers, students, and school board members spoke.

One person in the audience was escorted out of the meeting by police, upset about school board member Beth Clark’s comment about masks.

“If I knew that the masks worked, I’d say go for it,” Clark said.

The person said: “They do. We know they do.”

Others also argued masks work.

“We believe these kids should be protected, and I’m telling you if one child in this county dies from it, it’s going to weigh pretty heavily on your shoulders,” said Luanne Eckert, who supports a mask mandate.

Evelyn Nickell, a seventh grade student in Clay County, said: “It’s time to stop thinking about I or me. Let’s protect our community. Wearing a mask could save a life, so why haven’t we been saving our community?”

Ad

A handful of parents held signs outside Fleming Island High School calling for a #MaskMandate in Clay County. Right now masks are strongly encouraged at schools here, but not required. Hear what happens at tonignt’s school board meeting coming up on @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ToCrpwOQg4 — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) September 2, 2021

But some made it clear that they are still against a mandate.

“It should be about the parent’s right to choose, the parent’s right to choose,” said Chad Weeks, who opposes a mask mandate.

Eric Leister, who also opposes a mandate, said: “I for one will not allow fear to rule my child’s sense of wellbeing and personality.”

Right now, Clay County District Schools is reporting 231 students and 23 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other school districts — like in Duval County — have recently moved to mandate masks at schools, given the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Clay County school district is not budging. No changes were made to the district’s mask policy at Thursday’s meeting.