Jax Beach lifeguards rescue 4, Warn people to stay out of water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many people head to the beach for Labor Day weekend, lifeguards in Jacksonville Beach are advising you to stay out of the water.

Red Flags are flying all weekend due to the water conditions. A red flag indicates that the surf is extremely dangerous. This could be due to the presence of big waves, strong rip currents, or other dangerous conditions.

Lifeguards had already made four successful water rescues when Reporter Brie Isom spoke to them Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Caldwell was one of the many who came to the beach Saturday. She said she kept a close eye on her grandson.

“My grandson can swim in a pool but we had a lifejacket on him to be cautious in case he wanted to drift off,” Caldwell said.

Lifeguards are saying not to go in the ocean above your knees. Saturday afternoon, lifeguards put out a purple flag. Something that has only been done one other time this year.

You may not have heard of a purple flag before. This flag means that there’s marine pests present. A marine pest could be a variety of things, such as algae, jellyfish, or even sharks.

At Jacksonville Beach, it’s for sea lice. There were not many complaints of the pests Saturday, but the flag is up as a precaution. Lifeguards main concern remain that conditions of the water and the risk of drownings.