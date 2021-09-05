Florida sees substitute teacher shortage during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic altered how students learn in the classroom. Now, it’s the main factor behind a statewide substitute teacher shortage, according to the President of the Duval County Teachers United.

“We have a shortage everywhere in the Duval County school system like they do all over the state, and we have a shortage of teachers, paraprofessionals bookkeepers, custodial workers, bus drivers,” said Terrie Brady, President of the Duval County Teachers United, the district’s teachers union.

Brady said the surge in COVID-19 cases makes it more difficult to find substitute teachers.

“The company that our district uses went out and recruited an additional 100-plus teachers,” Brady added.

The Duval County School Board issued a mask mandate for students with a medical opt out going into effect on Tuesday. This decision comes after 11 school district employees died and more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases were reported in schools over the first three weeks.

This substitute teacher shortage is happening nationwide as we face another surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant.

If you’re interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Duval County, visit the district website to apply.