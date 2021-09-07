Self-taught artist behind amazing displays popping up in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Positively Jax. One local artist is brightening up the River City with art. The man behind the unique pieces popping up around town is Scotie Cousin.

“I really do love this city and I hope it shows,” self-taught artist Scotie Cousin said.

creation by Scotie Cousin (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Cousin has been making art for nearly 45 years, but in 2020, his nature-themed sculptures, sand, and chalk designs started generating attention like they never had before.

“People that are having problems like people with sickness, dementia, a lot of other different things that happen in life that aren’t so nice. Their relatives reach out. Hospitals have reached out, to kind of augment the surroundings a little bit to create a smile and lighten their load a little bit,” said Cousin. “I hope that they feel a lot less burden on their shoulders. Where it kind of gives them a little pause and makes someone feel that someone’s thinking about them other than all the serious stuff you have to think about throughout the day.”

These are a few of the many pieces Cousin has installed around Jacksonville; shark and flower sculptures on the beaches, chalk art in local neighborhoods, and this bird piece recently put up in trees near Atlantic Beach.

Scotie Cousin artwork (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The sculptures are made from plastic and other recyclable materials.

“I love this community and I like doing things like this to try and mold a community everyone wants to be in,” said Cousin.

You can find more of Cousin’s art at Atlantic Beach Arts Market located on 1805 Mayport Road. You can follow Cousin on his social media tool.

Facebook: Scotie Cousin | Instagram: @scotiecousin