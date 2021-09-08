Jacksonville police seek information in deadly hit-and-run crash on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked the public for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police said the crash happened Sunday on University Boulevard South near Bartram Road.

According to police, a pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Police said the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he died Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).