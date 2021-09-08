Police ask for help to find Jacksonville man who never came home

The victim is believed to be driving a 2011 Electric Blue Toyota Scion similar to the pictured vehicle, Florida Tag DV9881D.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate James Stellacie, 77.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office showed Stellacie’s family reported him missing after he did not return to his home on Cortez Road in Arlington.

Stellacie may be driving a 2011 blue Toyota Scion with a Florida tag, pictured above. No clothing description was provided.

The release from JSO did not say that Stellacie had been showing signs of memory loss. Police are urgently seeking his whereabouts for his safety.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.