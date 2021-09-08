Truck with trailer flips twice, sends golf cart flying off Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a pick-up truck attached to a trailer carrying a golf cart walked away from a dramatic crash on the Dames Point Bridge completely unscathed Tuesday morning.

A crash report from Florida Highway Patrol shows a 73-year-old woman was driving the truck and trailer southbound across the bridge when she came upon a tire in the lane.

Unable to serve or stop, the vehicle hit the tire and lost control, sending the truck into the concrete barrier wall. The collision caused the golf cart on the trailer to be thrown off the bridge and flipped the truck twice.

The crash caused severe delays for drivers traveling across the bridge from 10:30 a.m. until the wreckage was cleared around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The golf cart was removed from the water for the safety of passing boats, according to FHP.

The driver was not cited in the crash.