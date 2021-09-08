Union County correctional officer dies after battle with COVID-19

Union County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Stacy Crawford died Tuesday at a hospital after a long battle with COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crawford had been a member of the Sheriff’s Office since 2016. He retired from the Department of Corrections in 2015 after working 27 years.

At noon Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office provided an honor escort to bring Crawford’s body back to Union County.