Local News

Catty Shack Ranch to offer free admission for first responders Saturday

Reagan Fink, Associate producer

Tags: Catty Shack Ranch, Jacksonville, 9/11
First responders receive free admission Saturday in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
First responders receive free admission Saturday in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (Photo provided by Catty Shack Ranch)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catty Shack Ranch will recognize first responders with free day tour admission in honor of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Police, firefighters, and EMTs are invited to take a tour of the sanctuary to honor their efforts in protecting the community.

Tours begin at 1 p.m. and run every 30 minutes. The last tour is scheduled for 3 p.m. Guests are taken on a 45-minute walking tour of Catty Shack’s lions, tigers, and exotic animals.

For all other guests, tickets are $12. Children ages 3-11 are $5, and children ages 0-2 are free.

Catty Shack is located at 1860 Starratt Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226.

