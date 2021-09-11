Catty Shack Ranch to offer free admission for first responders Saturday

First responders receive free admission Saturday in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catty Shack Ranch will recognize first responders with free day tour admission in honor of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Police, firefighters, and EMTs are invited to take a tour of the sanctuary to honor their efforts in protecting the community.

Tours begin at 1 p.m. and run every 30 minutes. The last tour is scheduled for 3 p.m. Guests are taken on a 45-minute walking tour of Catty Shack’s lions, tigers, and exotic animals.

For all other guests, tickets are $12. Children ages 3-11 are $5, and children ages 0-2 are free.

Catty Shack is located at 1860 Starratt Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226.