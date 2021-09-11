Police have ‘strong leads’ after deadly shooting near Lake City park

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department said a man was shot and killed on NW Madison Street on Friday night near Youngs Park.

Police said an officer and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper were nearby and heard the shots. Police said after being shot, the victim ran to the FHP vehicle seeking help. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“We have very strong leads in this case,” said Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore. “We have multiple witnesses that saw both parties involved in this incident meet outside the park, where the shooting occurred, before the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.”

No other information was released.

LCPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact the tips line at 386-719-2068.