Man seen using handgun to rob Waffle House in Orange Park: Sheriff’s Office

Man wanted for armed robbery seen holding up employees in Orange Park Waffle House.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man who was seen using a handgun to rob a Waffle House in Orange Park last week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man walked into the back door of a Waffle House on Blanding Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 9 wearing a hood over his face and pointed a silver revolver handgun at two employees before demanding they open the register.

WANTED ARMED ROBBERY:



We need the community's help identifying the below-pictured subject. The subject is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred September 9th, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am. at the Waffle House located at 704 Blanding Blvd. 1/4.. pic.twitter.com/WElVWvVWP7 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 13, 2021

The man then took an unknown amount of cash and took off south on Blanding Blvd., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Images show he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt under what appears to be several layers of clothing, black pants, and black shoes. There was also a distinct logo on the sleeve of the outermost garment, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

If caught, he faces an armed robbery charge.

Investigators said the man is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. D. Tenbusch at 904-213-6762 (office) or 904-465-0360 (cell).