JSO looking for man who left scene of fatal crash in a rideshare vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who left the scene of a fatal crash on Saturday near Murray Hill.

JSO said a man who was driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata ran a red light before causing the crash.

The man then abandoned the crashed vehicle and entered a silver vehicle on Edgewood Avenue, possibly a rideshare vehicle, according to JSO.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone who has any information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.