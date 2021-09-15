Deadly crash blocking all southbound I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Several Florida Highway Patrol responders are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

The crash occurred on the southbound side of the interstate just after the St. Johns County rest stop before 4:07 this morning. All lanes of the interstate are blocked up to State Road 9B.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of injuries, but it is know that at least one person has died.

Fatal crash investigations take several hours to clear. Expect delays and find an alternate route if this area is part of your morning commute.

Drivers are encouraged to take U.S. 1 if their destination on the eastside of the interstate. If a driver’s destination is to the west of I-95, take State Road 9B.

This is developing story. News4Jax will provide updates as soon as we receive them.