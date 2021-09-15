Family, friends pay respects to Tommy Hazouri at visitation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends are saying goodbye to Jacksonville City Councilman and longtime public servant Tommy Hazouri.

The former mayor, state legislator and school board member died Saturday after developing complications from a lung transplant. He was 76 years old.

There is a public viewing and visitation from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel on San Jose Boulevard.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Mandarin Presbyterian Church, where Mandarin Road and Loretto Road meet. The funeral service is open to the public and will be streamed online.

Following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery.

As far as Hazouri’s seat on the City Council, there will be a special election Dec. 7.