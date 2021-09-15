Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Family, friends pay respects to Tommy Hazouri at visitation

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: Jacksonville, Tommy Hazouri
Family, friends pay respects to Tommy Hazouri at visitation
Family, friends pay respects to Tommy Hazouri at visitation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends are saying goodbye to Jacksonville City Councilman and longtime public servant Tommy Hazouri.

The former mayor, state legislator and school board member died Saturday after developing complications from a lung transplant. He was 76 years old.

There is a public viewing and visitation from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel on San Jose Boulevard.

MORE ONLINE: Tommy Hazouri dies at age 76 | Leaders call Hazouri ‘A true Jacksonville champion’ | Tom Wills: Tommy Hazouri was a man of the people | Jacksonville City Council members reflect on memories of Tommy Hazouri

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Mandarin Presbyterian Church, where Mandarin Road and Loretto Road meet. The funeral service is open to the public and will be streamed online.

Following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery.

As far as Hazouri’s seat on the City Council, there will be a special election Dec. 7.

Specializes in Clay County issues, general assignment reporting and stories off the beaten path and anchors weekend evening newscasts.

