If you hear gunfire & explosions near NAS Jax this week, it’s a training drill

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Naval Air Station Jacksonville's current commander is Capt. Brian D. Weiss. (Naval Air Station Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents on Jacksonville’s Westside or along the St. Johns River might hear what sounds like explosions and gunfire coming from the Naval Air Station on Friday.

Don’t be alarmed.

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville will be holding training evolutions Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. which could include simulated explosions and simulated gunfire.

Residents in the area may hear loud noises during the training.

The training is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program which is vital in preparing NH Jacksonville medical professionals to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

