If you hear gunfire & explosions near NAS Jax this week, it’s a training drill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents on Jacksonville’s Westside or along the St. Johns River might hear what sounds like explosions and gunfire coming from the Naval Air Station on Friday.

Don’t be alarmed.

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville will be holding training evolutions Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. which could include simulated explosions and simulated gunfire.

Residents in the area may hear loud noises during the training.

The training is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program which is vital in preparing NH Jacksonville medical professionals to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.