Local nonprofit needs volunteers for 2021 Florida Coastal Cleanup on Saturday at several local parks

Timucuan Parks Foundation will be leading two cleanups on Saturday for the 2021 Florida Coastal Cleanup, part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

Volunteers can join TPF from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Reddie Point Preserve or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park to help clean up trash along the coastline.

The annual cleanups are in partnership with the city of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful.

Each year, volunteers pick up things like plastic bottles, bottle caps, straws, food wrappers and cigarette butts from the shorelines that could cause major problems for wildlife and the ecosystem.

Volunteers joining TPF at Reddie Point Preserve should meet at the pavilion by the pier. Reddie Point Preserve is located at 4499 Yachtsman Way in Arlington. Volunteers can also join TPF at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park at 500 Wonderwood Dr. in Mayport. Those volunteers should tell the gate attendant they are there for the cleanup and follow directions to the meetup location.

Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Please bring work gloves if you have them, sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat, sunglasses and a reusable water bottle. TPF will have additional gloves, trash bags and additional equipment. They will also provide snacks and water.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, but those under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or scout leader. Students are eligible for community service hours.

For more information or to get a waiver, visit https://www.timucuanparks.org/volunteer/ or contact TPF at info@timucuanparks.org.

Additional locations for the 2021 cleanup in Jacksonville can be found at https://www.timucuanparks.org/calendar/international-coastal-cleanup-2021/.