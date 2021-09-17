Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Child hit by car on Losco Road in Mandarin

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

A child was hit by a car at the intersection of Losco Road and Losco Junction Drive on Friday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was hit by a car Friday morning on Losco Road at Losco Junction Drive.

A witness at the scene told News4Jax they stopped to help the child after they saw the crash, which was reported just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters could not confirm the child’s age or gender but said the victim of the crash was seriously hurt and had been rushed to a local hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Losco Road would be closed from Losco Junction Drive to Windtree Drive East.

We will update this article as we learn more.

