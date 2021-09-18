One dead after a hit and run Saturday morning on Arlington Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on Arlington Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a young man was traveling on his Honda motorcycle. When he went to turn, a white GMC pickup truck cut him off, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the truck. The truck paused, then sped away from the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. He was in his young 20s.

Police are looking for the driver of a white GMC pickup truck with parts of the grill missing. It was last seen driving north on Arlington Road. Officers are looking at nearby surveillance videos for evidence.

This is the 39th motorcyclist killed in Jacksonville in 2021. It is also the 159th traffic death in Jacksonville this year.

JSO says these situations are frustrating because they are preventable.

“We can be so much better as a community,” said JSO Lieutenant Rich Buoye. “It’s always with someone who is not paying attention, someone is impaired, or someone is in a hurry. If we just take the time, we can really put a dent in [these statistics], stop and help some people.”

Ad

If you have any information about this accident, you are asked to call JSO.