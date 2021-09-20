5 COVID testing sites in Duval County allowed to remain open until at least December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council members were told Monday that five free COVID-19 testing sites in Duval County will be allowed to remain open until at least December.
There was concern that funding to operate the sites would end in two weeks.
The Florida Department of Health in Duval County, which runs two of the sites, announced they will continue operations until December, and the city said funding will also be available for the three sites it operates at community centers.
The sites were opened last month as a result of long lines and two- to three-hour wait times at the health department’s Springfield location. Now, with signs of the surge slowing down, those waiting times are now just a matter of minutes and not hours.
Below is a guide to the five testing sites, including hours and other details:
Clanzel T. Brown Community Center
- Address: 4545 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, 32209
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site, only PCR tests offered (no rapid tests)
Lane Wiley Senior Center
- Address: 6710 Wiley Road, Jacksonville, 32210
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site, only PCR tests offered (no rapid tests)
Former Kmart Shopping Center
- Address: 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, 32266
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Vaccine: No vaccine offered
- Notes: Drive-thru; insured need insurance card, uninsured need Social Security number; only rapid tests offered at this time
Emmett Reed Community Center
- Address: 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, 32209
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Notes: No appointment required, only PCR tests offered (no rapid tests)
Cuba Hunter Community Center
- Address: 4380 Bedford Road, Jacksonville, 32207
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Notes: No appointment required, only PCR tests offered (no rapid tests)