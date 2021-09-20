5 COVID testing sites in Duval County allowed to remain open until at least December

Last month, people line up for COVID-19 testing at the Emmett Reed Community Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council members were told Monday that five free COVID-19 testing sites in Duval County will be allowed to remain open until at least December.

There was concern that funding to operate the sites would end in two weeks.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County, which runs two of the sites, announced they will continue operations until December, and the city said funding will also be available for the three sites it operates at community centers.

The sites were opened last month as a result of long lines and two- to three-hour wait times at the health department’s Springfield location. Now, with signs of the surge slowing down, those waiting times are now just a matter of minutes and not hours.

Below is a guide to the five testing sites, including hours and other details:

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

Address: 4545 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, 32209

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site, only PCR tests offered (no rapid tests)

Lane Wiley Senior Center

Address: 6710 Wiley Road, Jacksonville, 32210

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site, only PCR tests offered (no rapid tests)

Former Kmart Shopping Center

Address: 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, 32266

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Vaccine: No vaccine offered

Notes: Drive-thru; insured need insurance card, uninsured need Social Security number; only rapid tests offered at this time

Emmett Reed Community Center

Address: 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, 32209

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Notes: No appointment required, only PCR tests offered (no rapid tests)

Cuba Hunter Community Center