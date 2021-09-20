District responds to videos of students’ hate speech at St. Johns County school

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After videos surfaced of a group of high school students slinging anti-gay slurs at fellow students at Bartram Trail High School, a St. Johns County School District spokesperson told News4Jax Monday that the school is taking action.

“BTHS actively began investigating this situation on Friday and continues to do so today,” SJCSD spokeswoman Christina Langston said. “All those involved will receive consequences which align with our student code of conduct, Levels III and IV to be precise.”

The definition of those levels of violation are defined in the district’s code of conduct:

Level III infractions are major acts of misconduct which the School Board has determined constitute a serious breach of conduct. They include repeated misconduct acts from Level II, serious disruptions of school order and threats to the health, safety and property of others. A student who commits a Level III offense may also be subject to criminal proceedings. Level IV acts of misconduct are the most serious. All infractions must be reported to the Office of School Services. Sanctions will include suspension and may include placement in an alternative school and/or expulsion and may be subject to referral to mental health services pursuant to Florida Statute 1012.584(4). A student who commits a Level IV offense may also be subject to criminal proceedings. St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct

“This behavior is not acceptable and is not indicative of the culture and students at BTHS,” Langston said. “It is very disappointing that these students handled themselves in this way.”

Langston added that the district is working with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office youth resource deputy to conduct the investigation into Friday’s incident.