Bradford County vollyball coach accused of sending explicit messages to student

STARKE, Fla. – A coach at Bradford County High School turned herself in on felony charges Monday after sending explicit text messages to a student, authorities said.

Lainie Rodgers, 24, is charged with authority figure soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student and transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sept. 16, it received information that a Bradford County School District employee and coach, identified as Rodgers, sent a text message to a high school student that contained “sexually explicit language.”

Detectives interviewed the student while her parents were present, and she told them that Rodgers only helps her with sports and getting into college, according to an affidavit.

Investigators then interviewed Rodgers at her home, and she said that there were “very explicit messages” between her and the student, according to the affidavit.

In another interview, according to the affidavit, the student told detectives while her mother was present that “she was very sorry for lying to all her friends and family, she just didn’t want to get Rodgers in trouble.”

Detectives presented the case to the State Attorney’s Office, and a warrant was signed by a judge, who issued a $75,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rodgers turned herself in about 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Bradford County jail. She bonded out of jail shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show.

Her first appearance hearing has not yet been set, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Bradford County High School website lists Rodgers as the head volleyball coach. News4Jax has reached out to the school district for comment.