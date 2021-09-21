Jacksonville Beach Elementary among 7 in Florida named Blue Ribbon Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including Jacksonville Beach Elementary and six others in Florida.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said while visiting a school in Illinois that was receiving the recognition. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”

In addition to Jacksonville Beach Elementary, the other schools in Florida honored were:

Homestead – Somerset Academy Silver Palms, Dade School District

Miami – AcadeMir Charter School Middle, Dade School District

Orlando – Avalon Middle School, Orange County Public Schools

Pembroke Pines – Charter School of Excellence at Davie, Broward County Public Schools

Tampa – Terrace Community Middle School, Hillsborough School District

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.